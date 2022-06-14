Bhopal: 10-day training of adolescent girls joining police force begins

A 10-day training of adolescent girls joining police force by Bhopal police and Uday Social Development Society was inaugurated at St Raphael School in Bhopal on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-day training of adolescent girls to join the police force by Bhopal police and Uday Social Development Society was inaugurated at St. Raphael School in Bhopal in the city on Tuesday. A total of 210 participants participated in the event. The training will be given from June 14 to June 23.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (HQ) Vineet Kapoor, who was the chief guest, inspired the young girls to join the police force saying that crime against women in the community has to be stopped.

The camp will give all the information to the adolescent girls about how they can be further recruited into the CRPF or police force in the future and at the same time, the confidence of the adolescent child will increase, said the officer.

Shradha Tiwari (Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2) said “Like you, I had also dreamt of coming to the police department. I just want to tell the family members of the teenage girls that you let them fly. They will make their own way. Your daughters have got a chance to join our police family in association with Uday Society.”

“As some girls said, society does not allow girls to move forward. But don't be influenced by the thinking of the society and move forward thinking about your future,” she added.

Vikram Singh Raghuvanshi (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Line) said, “Only two types of qualifications are asked for, that is, physical qualification and educational qualification in the armed forces and in the police departments. You will be given both types of training| Whatever skill is required to join the police force will be given to you like 800 metre run, long jump, shot put throw, etc., all these training will be given to you.”

