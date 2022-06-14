Teachers will be trained in spoken English by the Delhi government

Teacher/ Representative Photo |

According to officials, the Delhi government plans to establish "project teacher empowerment," an intense English-speaking training course for teachers in the city's schools. Participants will receive two hours of face-to-face training every day for a total of 160 hours as part of the programme, which is open to all ordinary teachers, vice-principals, and principals.

"The Directorate of Education (DoE) provides opportunity for English as a medium of instruction for students in its schools. Hence, acquisition of communication skills in English is widely critical for teachers for prolific and engaging interactions with students. Teachers are responsible for comprehending and breaking down complex information themselves, conveying this information clearly to their students (both verbally and in written form), presenting it in a manner that sustains their attention, improving their listening skills and resolves their problems," read an official notification.

"It is anticipated that this project will result in a paradigm shift in your existing dexterity regarding the use of the English language in schools and otherwise. It is envisioned that this continuous professional development opportunity will be a highlight of your whole teaching-learning journey," it added.

The classes will take place at designated centres within the districts for two hours each day, either before or after regular classes. Teachers who complete the programme must take an internationally recognised test like the GESE (Graded Examinations in Spoken English) or the APTIS.

"Those who opt for this programme will also be invited to be part of Specialised School of Excellence, Delhi model virtual school, the core academic unit and Delhi Board of Secondary Education. They will be sent for national and international training and exposure visits," the notification said.