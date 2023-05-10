Bhopal: 1 yr of CM Rise Schools, govt conducts review

CM Rise Schools (File Pic) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the first phase, 274 CM Rise schools under School Education Department have been started in 53 districts, 142 tehsil and 79 clusters, said Principal Secretary, School Education, Rashmi Arun Shami.

Shami was speaking on the inaugural day of three-day discussion session, Step Back, at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday, which marked the one year of CM Rise schools.

She shared future action plan along with assessment of previous years' figures regarding better results in board examinations in CM Rise Schools. She also stressed on the importance of attendance of children in schools. The upcoming action plan will also be discussed under the event.

Commissioner, Directorate of Public Instructions, Anubha Srivastava said the purpose of this three-day discussion was to review the works done, share achievements, challenges with each other and prepare future action plans. The school education department is working with commitment for every possible implementation of best practices, she added.

Joint directors of all the divisions informed about the activities completed in CM Rise schools of their division during last year.

Read Also Bhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds