Bhopal: 1 dead as bike rams into divider

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bike lost control and rammed into a divider in the Shahpura locality on Saturday night, in which the rider survived, as he was wearing a helmet, the police said.

The man riding pillion on the bike was helmetless, who died as the bike collided into the divider.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramesh Dubey told Free Press that the man who lost his life in the accident had been identified as Sarthak Sharma (23), who was an employee at a private company in MP Nagar. He was going along with his friend Ayush on a bike. Ayush was riding the bike, while Sharma was riding pillion. The duo was heading towards Salaiyya on the vehicle, when it eventually lost control in front of the Baba Nagar slums and crashed into a divider. The duo was dragged up to a distance of 40 feet in the accident.

As Ayush was wearing a helmet, he sustained minor injuries, while Sarthak who was not wearing helmet sustained grievous injuries on his head. Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Sarthak died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

Sarthak’s father operates an electronics shop at Manisha market in Shahpura, IO Dubey said.