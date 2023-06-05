 Bhopal: Police seek girl’s statements in alleged Love Jihad case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Police seek girl’s statements in alleged Love Jihad case

Bhopal: Police seek girl’s statements in alleged Love Jihad case

The girl is a nursing student who went missing on May 11 but came back to her place on the same day, to again flee on May 19.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police have sought the statements of the girl, who was involved in a love affair with a man belonging to another religion.

The girl is a nursing student who went missing on May 11 but came back to her place on the same day, to again flee on May 19.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer Anil Bajpai said that the kin of the girl suspected Yusuf Khan. She fled with him on May 11. The girl had come back home on May 11 after which MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had shown her the film, The Kerala Story.

The girl again fled from her home on May 19 after collecting Rs 70,000 and gold ornaments. Following this, the girl’s kin staged a sit-in near Kamla Nagar police station, demanding action against Khan. Kin of the girl told the media that she was about to get married on May 30.

SHO Bajpai said that an FIR would be registered in the case against Khan if the girl gave statements against him.

Read Also
Bhopal HuT case: Seized docus speak of Guns and ‘Voice of Hind’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rain, hail, gusty winds likely in state

Madhya Pradesh: Rain, hail, gusty winds likely in state

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah 'Dhatri' released into the wild

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah 'Dhatri' released into the wild

Lok Boli Natya Samaroh-2023: Baishakhi depicting importance of girls’ education staged in Bhopal

Lok Boli Natya Samaroh-2023: Baishakhi depicting importance of girls’ education staged in Bhopal

Bhopal: City artist calls for saving environment in languages of all G20 countries

Bhopal: City artist calls for saving environment in languages of all G20 countries

World Environment Day: Bhopal top scorer in Biodiversity Index

World Environment Day: Bhopal top scorer in Biodiversity Index