Bhopal HuT case: Seized docus speak of Guns and ‘Voice of Hind’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During the recent raid on a coaching centre run by HuT activist Sayed Sami Rizvi, Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had recovered six-bunch of documents which contained details of guns and explosives and also the information about the destroyed idols of Hindu deities.

On May 9, the ATS received a tip off that members of the radical Islamic organisation were to hold a secret meeting in a house at Kohe-Fiza colony. The ATS sleuths conducted raids and arrested six members of the outfit. Among the accused include Rizvi, a professor of physics and one of the master-brains to deal with the technical issue of the organisation.

Later, it came to fore that the premises which was raided was taken on rent by Rizvi to run a coaching centre, a guise to come under the lens of security agencies. The meetings of the organisation members were held at the coaching centre. During searches, the ATS found two almirahs containing documents.

In box Desecrated idol of deity and ISIS flag: As per the FIR, “There were six-bunch of documents. The file in the first bunch was named ‘Caliphate Organisation Chart’, it had 18 pages. In the second bunch was titled the heading ‘The Voice of Hind’ was written and on the first page with a desecrated idol of a deity and ISIS flag raised behind it. A third bunch title read ‘Khalifatullah Al-Mahid’. Another bunch had ‘Voice Of Hind’ written on it. The first page of the fifth bunch had the photograph of an Anti Aircraft Gun, while on the other pages there were pictures of AK-47, pistol, 303 rifle, rifle, SLR and pictures of other firearms, these pictures were descriptive in English and also in Urdu language. The sixth bunch has literature with write-ups in English, Urdu and Arabic languages.”

Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested 16 members of HuT on May 9. Of these accused, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five were arrested in Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs of MP ATS. Later they were brought to Bhopal. Presently all the members of the organisation are in judicial remand.