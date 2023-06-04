Bhopal: CM Chouhan inspires youth at Dussehra Maidan, calls for social empowerment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the All India Wrestling, Strongman, and Mallakhamb Conference held on Sunday at Bhopal's Dussehra Ground. This conference for the youth was organised jointly by the All India Wrestling Association and the All India Strongman Association. The event also honoured talented youngsters from the society.

"When I was in 7th grade, I led my first protest. It was for the laborers. The protest aimed to ensure they received five times the wages instead of the usual two and a half. I still remember the beating I received during that protest. Society should emphasize education. We should also focus on entrepreneurship along with agriculture. Our children can start their own startups. We won't remain poor, we won't cry," Chouhan said.

Read Also Bhopal: 6 new black spots identified in Katara Hills

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People from across the country joined the event

Bringing together members of the Kirar, Dhakad, and Malav communities, the National Spokesperson and Minister of the All India Kirar Kshatriya Mahasabha Brajesh Chauhan, revealed that people from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and various other parts of the country participated in the program. The event honoured individuals from these communities who have achieved high positions in the current legislative, ministerial, former ministerial, and parliamentary roles, both in government and non-governmental organisations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM participates in Kalchuri community's grand convention

Prior to this, the Chief Minister also attended the grand convention of the Kalchuri community held in Bhopal's Arera Colony, Vasanth Kunj. The groundbreaking ceremony of a community building was performed during the event. The community members urged for the allocation of 19 to 20 tickets for community representatives in the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Another demand made was the declaration of Maheshwar as the Kalchuri pilgrimage site. The CM stated, "the Kalchuri community has made a significant contribution to my administration. A nation is built from its communities. If different communities progress, the nation will progress. For the upliftment of the society."

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: NIA probes HuT terror module in Bhopal