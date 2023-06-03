Bhopal: 6 new black spots identified in Katara Hills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal traffic police have recently identified six new black spots (accident-prone areas) in busy Katara Hills area. Senior officials said 37 accidents took place in the area in last six months.

According to officials, new route to connect to Sahara Bypass from Katara Hills, which opens in front of SAGE university has emerged as the epicentre of accidents. The cut points in the area have caused accidents and most victims two-wheeler riders.

Owners of resorts and roadside restaurants have broken the dividers in between to form an entry point, which is a key reason for rise in accidents and crashes in the area.

The other black spots in the area are located on the stretch connecting Katara Hills to 11 Mills Road, Bilkhiriya, Patel Nagar and Sukhi Sewaniya. Speed breakers or speed limit markers are missing on the route.

When asked for a solution, traffic police officials said coordination was lacking among Police Training and Research Institute, Smart City officials, transport department, district administration, Public Works Department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation. “Coordination among them will reduce road accidents and fatalities.”

Survey on

Deputy commissioner of police Mrigakhi Deka said that the list of accident points in the city was ready and newly emerging accident points were being surveyed. The departments concerned have been contacted to look into the matter, she added.