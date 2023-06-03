Bhopal: 1,800 shooters to compete in Surendra Singh Memorial Championship

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1800 shooters including Olympians and international athletes, will shoot for glory in Bhopal from June 4 to 16 at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare is hosting the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2023 in Bhopal with the technical support of National Rifle Federation of India, New Delhi. The pistol events are to be held in Bhopal, whereas the competitions for rifle shooting will be organised in Trivandrum.

The competitions will be held in 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre shooting ranges.