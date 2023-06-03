 Bhopal: 1,800 shooters to compete in Surendra Singh Memorial Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 1,800 shooters to compete in Surendra Singh Memorial Championship

Bhopal: 1,800 shooters to compete in Surendra Singh Memorial Championship

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare is hosting the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2023 in Bhopal with the technical support of National Rifle Federation of India, New Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1800 shooters including Olympians and international athletes, will shoot for glory in Bhopal from June 4 to 16 at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare is hosting the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2023 in Bhopal with the technical support of National Rifle Federation of India, New Delhi. The pistol events are to be held in Bhopal, whereas the competitions for rifle shooting will be organised in Trivandrum.

The competitions will be held in 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre shooting ranges.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Nautapa ends without heat wave; rain likely in Bhopal, Indore in coming days
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Now, enjoy your birthday amid fun science

Bhopal: Now, enjoy your birthday amid fun science

Bhopal: 6 new black spots identified in Katara Hills

Bhopal: 6 new black spots identified in Katara Hills

Khelo India University Games: Athletes from state varsities make opponents sweat for medals

Khelo India University Games: Athletes from state varsities make opponents sweat for medals

Bhopal: 1,800 shooters to compete in Surendra Singh Memorial Championship

Bhopal: 1,800 shooters to compete in Surendra Singh Memorial Championship

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials chair meeting with task force in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials chair meeting with task force in Shivpuri