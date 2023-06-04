Bhopal: Slew of community-related conventions before polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A slew of conferences related to various castes have been organised in the state capital before the election.

The leaders of the ruling party and those of the opposition are taking part in these conferences.

A Mahakumbh of Brahmins and Parichay Sammelan of Kirar community are going to be held in the city on Sunday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is taking part in these conferences.

Before this, the Jats, the Rajputs, the Kols, the Sindhis, the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe held conferences. The purpose of the politicians is to woo these communities before the election.

Although both the main political parties in the state are talking about development, they are actually doing politics on caste lines to win the polls.

For this reason, both Chouhan and MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath are participating in such conferences.

According to political analysts, there is show of strength in these meetings where the leaders associated with various communities display their power.

The leaders of those communities also take part in these conferences with great enthusiasm, so that the importance of their community enhances, and the political parties they are supporting can measure their strength.

