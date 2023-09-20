Bhoomi Pujan Of State Media Center Soon: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Terming the media the pillar of democracy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government has taken many steps for the welfare of journalists. Bhoomi pujan of the proposed State Media Centre will be performed in Bhopal soon, said the chief minister while virtually inaugurating the new building of the Rewa campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication from Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in the city on Wednesday.

He said that the University has established its name not only in the state but also at the national and international level due to its efficient operation. The students from here are working in reputed newspapers and channels. The new building and campus of Rewa University, which is being started on the initiative of Public Relations and Public Health Engineering Minister Rajendra Shukla, is a gift to the Vindhya region, he added. Vice-Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh and other officials of the university were present on the occasion.

