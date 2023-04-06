Bhind's Hemant Katare will become MLA: Pandokar Sarkar predicts on stage, shows written chit

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): As state eyes elections this year, politicians in babas' divine courts have become a common sight.

Former MLA of Bhind and Congress' Hemant Katare, who is seeking ticket in upcoming state assembly elections, reached Pankokhar Sarkar to know about this future, along with former minister Sajjan Singh Verma.

One of his supporters said that he wants to see Hemant Katare as MLA, on this Pandokhar Sarkar Peethadhish, showed him a chit on which he had already stated that Hemant Katare would become MLA. He called Katare on the stage and showered his blessings.

Elated, Katare said it's all blessings of Lord Hanuman. He said he had never got a chance to go to Pandokhar Sarkar earlier. It was suddenly, he got a call from former minister Sajjan Verma asking him to accompany to Pandokhar Sarkar, to which Katare agreed.

Earlier BJP's Narottam Mishra and Congress' Kamal Nath also visited Pandokhar Sarkar court.