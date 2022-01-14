Bhind: Farmer dies of shock seeing his damaged crop due to hailstorm

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer living in village Jagdishpura in the Daboh police station area allegedly died on his farm on Friday.

According to the locals, the farmed allegedly died due to shock after seeing his ruined crop due to a hailstorm.

One 50-year-old farmer Sevaram Dore, living in Jagdishpura village, had come to see the crop on his field. His two bigha's farm with the mustard crop was completely ruined due to a hailstorm. Seeing the farm, he fainted and fell to the ground.

People working on the fields around rushed him to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

The farmer died of a heart attack. The dead body has been sent for postmortem, said the doctor.

