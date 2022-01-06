Bhind: Bank security guard booked for rape

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman allegedly raped a bank security gaurd of a private bank in Bhind, the police said.

The woman told the police that the security guard, Surendra, was a tenant in her house. He was a resident of Nunhata, Bhind. The accused had clicked her obscene picture when she was in her bathroom.

After that the accused had blackmailed her to make the picture viral over the internet. When she said not to do so he put a condition and assaulted her. The accused kept violating her repeatedly.

Later, she told her husband and her family members about the entire incident. After that she reached Gohad police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police said that on the complaint of the victim, a case had been registered against the security guard under sections of the SC-ST Act, including rape. The accused would be arrested soon, the police added.

ALSO READ Bhind: Police confiscate 1 ton marijuana from truck

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:21 PM IST