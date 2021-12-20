Bhind: Police confiscate 1 ton marijuana from truck

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A truck carrying one-ton Marijuana worth crores of rupees was confiscated in Bhind, the police said on Monday.

The Marijuana was kept under bananas to deceive the police. Five persons travelling on the truck were also arrested.

According to reports, the police had a tip-off that a truck carrying ganja was parked at a factory in the Industrial area of Malanpur in the district.

A police team rushed to the spot and searched the truck and came across the consignment.

The police said that the truck came from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhind, Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that a probe into the matter was on. The arrested persons were being quitioned for further details.

Earlier, Bhind police had exposed an online smuggling of marijuana from Amazon -online shopping website.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:41 PM IST