BHEL, Bhopal bags Gold Award at Imternational Quality Circle Conference

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BHEL, Bhopal bagged Gold Award in the International Quality Circle Conference held in Jakarta. More than 20 countries participated in the Conference, according to BHEL officials.

Quality Circle Team 677 working in New TRM Block, represented BHEL, Bhopal, showed their excellent performance.

The team qualified for this international competition by achieving success at unit and national level for three consecutive years. This award is given for bringing new thinking, simplifying work, bringing quality and developing new tools and techniques in their field of work. The title of the project was to increase the capacity of the vacuum plant which increases the quality of the product and reduces the production time with continuous economic benefits.

Executive Director Vinay Nigam and General Manager (TCB) Avinash Chandra have congratulated the team on this achievement. The team under the leadership of Facilitator Santosh Kumar Singh (Manager), Ramakant Sharma (Deputy Engineer), Ranjit Jaiswar (Leader), Ashwini Sahu (Deputy Leader), and Abdul Hafeez (Member) have brought laurel for BHEL not only in national but international platform as well with their hard work and dedication. General Manager (TCB) Avinash Chandra, General Manager (QC) Rahul Bansal, Head of Department Amulya Deota and Deepak Verma had made valuable contribution in making this project successful.