Bhopal: IPS officer Arvind Tiwari’s suspension extended for another 120 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday evening extended IPS officer Arvind Tiwari’s suspension for another 120 days. Tiwari has so far failed to submit his reply to the state government. The state government had suspended Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari on September 19, after he allegedly misbehaved with students.

The suspension order, issued by MP home department’s under secretary Annu Bhalavi, said, “ “On the night of 18 September 2022, as Superintendent of Police, Jhabua, during a telephonic conversation with the students of Government Polytechnic College, Jhabua, you were indecent in discharge of official duties.” It further said, “In the investigation report sent by the Police Headquarters today, while transmitting the transcript of the said conversation, Tiwari’s act has been described as objectionable and not in line with official duties.”

The order issued on Thursday states “The suspended officer was served the charge sheet on November 3 and was asked to submit the reply. The suspension period of the officer ends on November 16 and Arvind Tiwari have not submitted reply. The assessment committee cited that more time may be required to clear the issue, so it is decided to extend the suspension of more 120 days from November 17.”

