Bhopal: Dabra discom asst manager suspended for dereliction of duty

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh electricity distribution company Dabra assistant manager Dharmendra Kumar Pawar has been suspended over unsatisfactory progress in temporary pump power connection and no increase in CRPU, said official on Thursday. Pawar was posted in the Dabra village of Gwalior.

Following this, the MD suspended Pawar for dereliction of duty and directed him to report at the discom divisional office in Gwalior. During this, the MD also issued instructions to all the field officers to discharge their duties conscientiously and provide the benefits of the schemes rolled out by the company to the consumers without fail. At last, he stated that no negligence in work shall be tolerated at any cost.

Mishra told the media that consumer service is above all and the discom is persevering in its efforts to provide the best of facilities and services to the electricity consumers.

