Bhopal: Businessman’s wife complains against her friend’s hubby for beating her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of a businessman had filed complaint against her friend’s husband for assaulting her at her residence on November 3, TT Nagar police stated on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that Amrita Singh, resident of E-wing Tulsi Tower, had filed the complaint on November 14. In the complaint, she stated that she was assaulted by her friend’s husband Dhamendra Mishra.

“On November 3, I was preparing my children for school. At 9 am, my friend Monika’s husband Dhamendra entered my house and stated that he loved me and wanted to marry me. When I asked him to go away, he abused and assaulted me with the cricket bat, which he had brought with him,” Amrita told police. After attacking her, Mishra fled from the spot. The family members admitted the victim to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered the case under Sections 323, 294, 506, 325, 452 of IPC against the accused. The police are waiting for victim’s recovery so that they can get more information about the case.

