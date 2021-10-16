Beware ! vehicle movement on Tawa Bridge in Hoshangabad being diverted from October 19, take diverted routes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Beware! If you are going to Pachmarhi, Chhindwara or Jabalpur via Hoshangabad. The vehicle movements on Tawa Bridge will be stopped for two months from October 19 because of the repairing works of the bridge.

A large number of vehicles pass through the bridge that is situated on State Highway-67.

The state Highway-67 is one of important routes for the commuters visiting Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Hill station Pachmarhi, Tamia and Madai via Hoshangabad and Pipariya.

As per the traffic police of Hoshangabad district, four wheelers coming from and going towards Pachmarhi, Pipariya and Madhai have been diverted through Bandrabhan, Sangakheda and Babai.

Similarly, heavy vehicles coming from and going towards Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Pipariya will be diverted through Sandia, Bareilly and Shahganj

An order banning the vehicle movements on Tawa Bridge from October 19 has been issued by the district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

According to information, the movement of heavy vehicles through the bridge was banned by the district administration on September 30.

“Earlier, it was decided that movement of four wheelers and two wheelers would not be stopped. But, heavy traffic jams are witnessed on the bridge on a regular basis. Therefore, it has been decided to ban vehicle movements on bridges completely,” said a district administration officer.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:04 PM IST