Bhopal: Railway to resume operation of Rajyarani Express from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Rail Division has decided to resume the operations of Bhopal-Damoh-Bhopal Rajyarani Express Saturday.

The operation of the train was suspended since the very first lockdown. As the Indian railway started operations of the several local trains, the passengers from Bundelkhand were demanding to resume the operation of Rajyarani Express, too.

As per information, Union Minister Prahlad Patel will flag off the train at Bhopal railway station.

The train will depart from Bhopal railway station at 5.55 PM and will reach Damoh at 10.45PM.

In return, it will depart from Damoh railway station at 5.30 AM and will reach Bhopal railway station at 10.30AM.

The train will halt at Vidisha, Gulabganj, Gangbasoda, Mandi Bamora, Bina, Khurai, Sagar, Makronia, Ganeshganj and Patharia from both sides.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:51 AM IST