Berwas village residents sink into miasma of gloom as they cremate 6 LPG blast victim bodies

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Berwas hamlet in Guna district sank into a miasma of gloom on Sunday when the bodies of six persons killed in an LPG cylinder explosion in Gujarat arrived there for last rites.

The bodies that arrived from Ahmadabad were cremated on the outskirts of the village in the afternoon.

Everyone present at the cremation ground was in tears. It was for the first time that the village had witnessed such a tragedy.

Nine persons belonging to the same family, including men, women and children, died in the LPG cylinder explosion in Ahmadabad on July 20.

Some labourers working in a factory and their family members were sleeping in a small room when gas from their LPG cylinder started leaking on the night of July 20.

When their neighbour knocked on the door to alert them, one of the family members woke up and switched on the light, which caused an explosion due to the concentration of gas.

Ten persons were sleeping in the room at the time of the incident. All of them received burns as fire engulfed the room.

Three of the nine bodies were cremated on Friday.

As the bodies arrived on Sunday, district collector Frank Noble A, superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra along with Chachonda former MLA Mamta Meena visited the village to condole with the relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next kin of the nine persons.