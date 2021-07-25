Bhopal: Take action under corona protocols against protesting govt employees, GAD to collectors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department (GAD) has instructed collectors of all districts to take action against government employees protesting and demanding increased DA and promotions.

Government has called it ‘misconduct’ and asked the collectors to take immediate action protesting employees under provisions of covid guidelines. GAD has mentioned about the memorandum submitted to the chief minister by Madhya Pradesh Adhikari Karmchari Samyukta Morcha- federation of various govt employee organizations.

The memorandum besides demands said that the employees and officials will lodge their protest in a phased manner. Two phases of the protest have been completed so far and in next phase all employees and officials have decided to take mass leave on July 29.

Representatives of government employee organizations have termed the move as oppressive and said that the staff members are determined on their plan. ‘Government should rather consider our demands with empathy than to disown us in adverse times. We are only demanding what the government had promised us. We cooperated with the government during pandemic and provided all support without any condition,’ said Jitendra Singh, state convener of the morcha.

Demands of the samyukta morcha includes release of 5% increased Dearness Allowance (DA) pending since 2019, benefits of promotion from July 2020 and to start regular promotions of the employees.

The morcha has said that they will continue with the protest and are ready to go to jail for their rights.