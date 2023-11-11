Behaviour Towards AIDS Patients: Docs, Staff Given Tips

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tips on HIV and AIDS (Prevention & Control) Act, were given to doctors and nursing staff of District Hospital, Civil Hospital, Community Health Centre, Primary Health Centers, Sanjeevani Clinic.

Programme was held by Health Department, Dean of Gandhi Medical College. The main objective of implementing this Act is to change public behaviour towards people suffering from HIV, AIDS.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that treatment for HIV, AIDS was not available, at present. The purpose of this Act is to improve people's behavior and not to punish people.

Dr Devendra Gaur said that objectives of this Act were to protect human rights of HIV positive persons, provide appropriate care, protect rights of health service providers and other persons, prevent and control the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Dr Manju Toppo, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, informed that under the National AIDS Control Programme, target has been set. Under it, by 2030, 95 per cent of all HIV-infected people should know their HIV status, 95 per cent of HIV-infected people should be provided ART treatment and 95 per cent of all HIV-infected people taking ART treatment should have their viral infection tested. Load suppression has been determined.