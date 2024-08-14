Bangladesh Hindu Violence: Hundreds Protest In Jabalpur; Demand Action For Hindu Safety

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of men, women, and children took part in a big torch rally in Jabalpur to protest the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

According to information, the event was organised by the Hindu Seva Parishad and aimed to raise awareness about the suffering of Hindus and to call for the creation of a united Hindu nation.

The rally began at Penti Naka and traveled about one kilometer, ending near the Kali Temple. People carried torches and chanted slogans demanding action against the violence in Bangladesh. They also asked for identification and legal action against Bangladeshis living in Jabalpur.

A letter was given to the Collector, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the violence and asking for quick action. Atul Jaswani, State President of Hindu Seva Parishad, said the rally showed their unity and determination. He also warned that Hindus are ready to defend themselves if needed.

Nayab Tehsildar Jay Singh Dhurve said the letter would be sent to the PMO through the Collector, and they would look into the requests.

The rally was praised by local residents as an important step in raising social awareness and showing civic responsibility.