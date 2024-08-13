 20 Inmates To Be Released From Jabalpur Central Jail On August 15 For Good Conduct
The decision to release them is based on their positive behavior during their imprisonment years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a gesture marking Independence Day, 20 inmates will be released from central jail on Thursday in Jabalpur.

According to information, under a new policy by the Madhya Pradesh government, 20 inmates from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur will be released on August 15th.

article-image

This release is part of a tradition where prisoners with good behavior are granted freedom on national holidays. This Independence Day, 20 inmates will be released from the Jabalpur Central Jail.

The list of these 20 inmates was sent to the government from the Jabalpur Central Jail. The decision to release them is based on their positive behavior during their imprisonment years.

This practice of releasing well-behaved prisoners is observed annually on Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. It aims to reward inmates who have shown significant improvement and maintained good conduct while in jail.

Family members of the released prisoners were overjoyed and full of relief and gratitude as they received the news. The certificates and essentials handed out signify a symbolic fresh start for the former inmates, fostering hope for their successful reintegration into mainstream society. 

The initiative is designed to support the rehabilitation of inmates, giving them a chance to reintegrate into society and start afresh. By acknowledging their efforts and improvements, the government hopes to encourage others to follow suit, reinforcing the principles of reform and second chances.

