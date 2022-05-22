Balaghat: Surana family donates properties worth Rs 11 crore, become monks

Balaghat/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reputed businessman of Balaghat Rakesh Surana along with his wife and son took initiation of Jain monks at a programme organised in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday.

Surana, a noted jweller of Mahakaushal region, had recently donated his properties and business worth over Rs 11 crore and had announced that he along with his family members would renounce the world and become monks.

Surana, his wife Leena Surana and son Amay, 11, took part in rites to become Jain monks and nun in presence of Mahendra Sagar Ji Mahraj Sahab and other Jain saints.

According to locals, this was the first time when a noted businessman of the district along with his family members had renounced a luxurious life and moved towards spirituality.

While Surana was running a jewellery shop, his wife Leena, a USA returnee, was running a school in the Balaghat district.

Dress up like bride and groom

Surana and his wife Leena were dressed up like a bride and groom. A procession was also taken out before initiation process. The couple along with their son renounced worldly attachment in front of Jain saints and adopted disciplined life. While Rakesh Surana was named as Shriyashovardhanji Masa, Leena was given new name Shri Sanwarruchi Ji Masa. Amay was named Shrijinavardhanji Masa.

300 people take part

According to information, more than 300 people from Balaghat reached Jaipur to participate in the programme. They took Surana and his son on their shoulders for initiation. Before taking initiation, Surana family interacted with people of Balaghat.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:16 PM IST