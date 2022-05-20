Balaghat administration set help desk for ‘money doubling scam’ victims, accused’s supporters protest

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Balaghat district administration has set up a help desk for victims who have allegedly been cheated by a gang on pretext of double returns on their investment.

The district administration has appealed to the victims to approach the help desk set up at district collectorate office or SDM offices and police stations in Lanji and Kiranpur with their documents so that the administration could help them to return their invested money from the cheating gang.

Recently, Balaghat police busted the gang with the arrest of 11 members. The gang has reportedly duped hundreds of people on the pretext of double returns on investment. The police also recovered Rs 10 crore in cash.

The modus operandi of the gang was that they would lure the local residents for investment and once any person invested the money, they would give him a ‘fake’ cheque of return.

Taking cognizance of this matter, District Collector, Dr. Girish Mishra and Superintendent of Police Samir Saurabh have issued a joint appeal and asked the citizens not to fall into trap of fraudsters.

Meanwhile, police constituted a special investigation team led by an additional SP rank officer and handed over the further investigation into the scam.

Protest at Ambedkar Square

Thousands of supporters of kingpin of the gang Somendra Kankrayane on Friday reached district headquarters in more than 300 vehicles and staged a protest at Ambedkar Square, demanding release of the accused.

Accusing police and district administration of implicating Somendra in a fake case, they shouted slogans against Somendra.

The police had to resort to lathi charge and used teargas shells to disperse the protestors, who blocked the roads between Ambedkar square to Jaystambha square for hours.

The protestors later also reached in front of the District BJP Office and chanted slogans against former minister Gauri Shankar Bisen.

The police have registered a case against 200 protestors. Superintendent of Police (SP), Sameer Sourav said no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order of the district.

Notably, hundreds of supporters of the accused had also rushed to district court premises, when the accused were taken to the court, and had protested against the police.

ALSO READ Balaghat: Rescued tiger cubs brought to Mukki Wildlife Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:17 PM IST