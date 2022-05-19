Balaghat: Rescued tiger cubs brought to Mukki Wildlife Hospital

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The tiger cubs rescued from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district after some villagers hit them with stones, have been shifted to a veterinary hospital situated at Mukki range in Kanha Tiger Reserve, an official said on Thursday.

The cubs, about 4-6 months old, were found to be weak and starving for about a week after being rescued on Tuesday.

Kanha Tiger Reserve Veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agrawal said one of the cubs had suffered injuries in its right hind leg.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media also showed the cub limping and some people pelting it with stones, while others trying to stop them from doing so.

After being rescued, they were given proper food and medicines and will remain under observation for about a fortnight, he said.

“The two felines will be kept in an enclosure at the wildlife hospital in Mukki range till they become normal and will then be shifted to a rehab centre at Ghorela to learn how to survive in deep forests," Agrawal said.

The cubs were injured in an attack by irate villagers in Seoni on Tuesday morning and were later rescued by a forest department team.

