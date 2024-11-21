Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In Jabalpur, Claim It Was Built On Temple’s Plot (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing controversy surrounding the Madhai Mosque in Jabalpur’s Ranjhi area has intensified as activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest at the Ranjhi SDM office. The Hindu outfits alleged that the mosque was built illegally on the land of Bal Gayatri Temple. They raised slogans demanding its demarcation.

The protesters, led by VHP and Bajrang Dal, claim that despite assurances from the administration, the mosque’s boundaries have not been surveyed even after 45 days. Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, they reiterated their demand to identify and verify the ownership of the 3,000-square-foot land.

According to information, VHP’s Regional Coordinator, Sumit Singh Thakur, alleged “land jihad” and warned that the city would face a shutdown if the demarcation process was not completed by December 2. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to reclaiming temple land.

Earlier, tensions rose when hundreds of VHP and Bajrang Dal members attempted to demolish the mosque, accusing it of encroachment. Ranjhi SDM Raghubir Singh Maravi assured protesters that the administration would expedite the process and resolve the issue soon.

Sumit Singh Thakur, the Department Coordinator of Vishwa Hindu Parishad-Bajrang Dal, while talking to the media said that they have issued an ultimatum to the collectorate. The ultimatum states that if the demarcation process is not completed by December 2, Bajrang Dal and VHP will organize a city wise 'Bandh' (Shutdown).