 Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In Jabalpur, Claim It Was Built On Temple’s Plot (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In Jabalpur, Claim It Was Built On Temple’s Plot (WATCH)

Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In Jabalpur, Claim It Was Built On Temple’s Plot (WATCH)

Accusing the mosque of being built illegally on the land of Bal Gayatri Temple, they raised slogans demanding its demarcation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing controversy surrounding the Madhai Mosque in Jabalpur’s Ranjhi area has intensified as activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest at the Ranjhi SDM office. The Hindu outfits alleged that the mosque was built illegally on the land of Bal Gayatri Temple. They raised slogans demanding its demarcation.

The protesters, led by VHP and Bajrang Dal, claim that despite assurances from the administration, the mosque’s boundaries have not been surveyed even after 45 days. Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, they reiterated their demand to identify and verify the ownership of the 3,000-square-foot land.

Read Also
MP Tehsildars Scammed After Downloading Corrupt APK Files Disguised As Public Scheme Document...
article-image

According to information, VHP’s Regional Coordinator, Sumit Singh Thakur, alleged “land jihad” and warned that the city would face a shutdown if the demarcation process was not completed by December 2. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to reclaiming temple land.

Earlier, tensions rose when hundreds of VHP and Bajrang Dal members attempted to demolish the mosque, accusing it of encroachment. Ranjhi SDM Raghubir Singh Maravi assured protesters that the administration would expedite the process and resolve the issue soon.

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media
‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
Read Also
MP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped, Impregnated
article-image

Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad has issued an ultimatum

Sumit Singh Thakur, the Department Coordinator of Vishwa Hindu Parishad-Bajrang Dal, while talking to the media said that they have issued an ultimatum to the collectorate. The ultimatum states that if the demarcation process is not completed by December 2, Bajrang Dal and VHP will organize a city wise 'Bandh' (Shutdown).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In...

Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In...

VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger...

VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger...

Police Officer Thrashed & Robbed By Assailants In MP's Shahdol; 3 Arrested

Police Officer Thrashed & Robbed By Assailants In MP's Shahdol; 3 Arrested

Madhya Pradesh Congress Meets To Strategise Against BJP Govt; Ex-Minister Kantilal Bhuria, Rajya...

Madhya Pradesh Congress Meets To Strategise Against BJP Govt; Ex-Minister Kantilal Bhuria, Rajya...

Shocker! MP Woman Discovers Her Husband Was A Eunuch After 4 Years Of Marriage; Caught Him Wearing...

Shocker! MP Woman Discovers Her Husband Was A Eunuch After 4 Years Of Marriage; Caught Him Wearing...