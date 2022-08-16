Azadi Ka Mahaparv: Shaan drenches Bhopalites with patriotism

Playback singer Shaan performing at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday evening. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Even as it poured outside, playback singer Shaan and his troupe drenched Bhopalites with patriotism at the Ravindra Convention Centre in the city for over three hours on Sunday evening. The performance of the artists from Mumbai mesmerised the audience, who filled every inch of the state’s largest auditorium, with a capacity of 1,500. However the crowd was so huge that many people had to sit on the floor.

The concert, Azadi Ka Mahaparv, was organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Shan began with the Madhya Pradesh Gaan - sukh ka data, sabka sathi, sukh ka ye sandesh hai.....’. After that he presented a medley of some popular patriotic songs including ‘Bharat humko jaan se bhi pyara hai…,’ ‘Aey watan watan mere aabad rahe tu…,’ ‘Teri mitti mein mil Jawa …,’ ‘Vande matram…,’ ‘’Jahan dal-dal pe…,’ Kandho se kandhe ..,’ ‘Aye mere vatan ke logon…’and ‘Suno gaur se duniya walo…,’ which infused the audience with patriotism. Many joined Shaan in singing the popular numbers.

It was followed by his popular numbers which won a huge round of applause from the audience. The songs included ‘ Duniya mein…,’ ‘Om shanti om…,’ ‘Chaar kadam bas char kadam’…,’ ‘Tumko paya hai…,’’’Jabse tere naina…,’ ‘ Pahli baar jab hum mile…,’ ‘Dil ye mera …,’’’Main aisa kyun hun…,’ ‘’Subah ho gayi mamu…,’ ‘Do you wanna partner…,’ ‘’Welcome –welcome…,’’Ó janiya suniyo re…’ and ‘Bam-bam bole masti mein tu dol re…’.

On request, he presented songs like ‘Hum jo chalne lage…,’ Chand sifarish jo karta hamaari..subhan allah…’ of the films ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Fanna’.

Shaan wrapped up his energetic performance with a medley of some patriotic and film songs which compelled the audience to dance with him. These songs were ‘Rock N Roll Soniye…,’ ‘You are my love…,’ ‘ Dus bahane karke le gaya dil…,’ ‘Ýe desh hai veer jawano ka …’ ‘’Mere desh ki dharti…,’ Ít’s time to disco…,’ and ‘Koi Kahe...’. He ended with ‘Bahti hava sa tha woh…,’ from 3 Idiots.

Minister culture and tourism Usha Thakur, principal secretary culture and tourism Sheo Sekhar Shukla, additional secretary, culture Shilpa Gupta and director culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi were present. Besides, a film series ‘Bharat Vikram,’ centred on Akshay Kriti Gatha was released. Two exhibitions ‘Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani’ and ‘Bharttiya Rishi Vaigyanik’ were displayed.