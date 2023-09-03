Ayushman Bharat PMJAY CAG Flays MP, 6 States For Not Executing Whistle-Blower Policy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six states including Madhya Pradesh and one union territory (UT) have not adopted the whistle-blower policy under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed it in its performance audit report.

The audit noted that Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu had not adopted the whistle-blower policy.

The report further said due to the non-adoption of policy, the stakeholders involved in the scheme were deprived of mechanism for complaining cases of corruption, medical and non- medical frauds etc.

"National Health Authority while accepting the audit observation, replied (in August 2022) that states would be pursued to constitute these committees and directions would be issued for the implementation of whistle-blower policy within defined timeline," the CAG report said.

It added, "NHA issued the PMJAY whistle-blower policy to bring transparency and accountability in the implementation of PMJAY."

The primary objective of the policy was to establish a mechanism to receive complaints relating to disclosure on any allegation of corruption, medical and non-medical fraud against any stakeholder involved with the implementation of PMJAY and to inquire or cause an inquiry into such disclosure and to provide adequate safeguards against victimisation of the person making such a complaint, the report further said.

The AB-PMJAY provides a health cover up to Rs five lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation services. It provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the point of service - hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said it was examining in detail the recommendations of the CAG performance audit report on AB-PMJAY.

