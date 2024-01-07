Ayodhya Temple Inauguration On Jan 22: Prabhat Pheris, Quiz, Ramleelas In City From Jan 11

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state culture department is planning to organise a series of events to celebrate the consecration of Lord Rama’s idol at the under-construction Rama temple complex in Ayodhya on January 22. The events to be organised in the state include prabhat pheris, Ramleelas, quiz for school students and cleanliness drives in and around Rama temple.

A week-long quiz for students on Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas will be organised in schools to test children’s knowledge about the two scriptures and Rama’s life.

There are more than 6,500 Lord Rama’s temples in the state. According to sources, special cleanliness drives will be launched in and around these temples so that they look clean on the big day.

The events will begin on January 11 and will continue till January 22. The basic objective, sources said, is to ensure public participation to mark Ayodhya event. Prabhat pheris will be taken out in towns and villages under the aegis of municipal bodies and panchayats concerned.

Ramleelas will be staged specially those known for grand Rama temples like Orchha, Chitrakoot and Ujjain. Plays based on the life of Rama including Nishadraj, Shabri and Hanuman and Gondi Ramayan prepared by the culture department may also be staged at different places.

The LED screens will be installed at public places on January 22 to enable people to watch the programme at Ayodhya on big screens. Also, there are plans to give a grand send off to pilgrims travelling to Ayodhya on special trains by showering petals on them.

Rama temples’ priests to be feted

Ramayan Kendra, Bhopal, is making a list of Rama temples in the city. It proposes to felicitate the priests and other functionaries of temples. Rajesh Shrivastava, national convener of Ramayan Kendra said, “Where there is Rama, there is Ayodhya. So, for us every Rama temple is Ayodhya temple.” The felicitation will be held a day before Ayodhya event. Sagar and Indore units of Ramayan Kendra will also hold similar events.