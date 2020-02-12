ASI was not slapped, only pulled out of car: Probe team quizzes Rajgarh collector

BHOPAL: A high-level probe team from Bhopal reached Rajgarh and took statements in connection with a complaint in which an ASI Naresh Sharma said collector Nidhi Nivedita had slapped him.

Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey and ADG Upendra Jain took statements of the ASI and other officials.

According to sources, collector told the officials that she had not slapped Sharma, but pulled him out of the police car in which he was sitting on January 19 when a pro-CAA rally was being held.

The crowd began to gather, despite a ban on holding any meeting in the district.

During that period, Sharma was sitting in the rear portion of the vehicle which was in the middle of the road.