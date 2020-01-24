Indecent people should be treated with slaps, sandals: Ashok Nagar collector backs Rajgarh collector

BHOPAL: After Rajgarh collector, Nidhi Nivedita, slapped a BJP worker, collector of Ashok Nagar, Manju Sharma, has frowned at indecent people.

At a function held in Ashok Nagar to observe the National Girl Child’s Day, Sharma said indecency should not be tolerated.

Such people should be treated with Chappals and slaps, she said.

Sharma said many people made objectionable remarks against her, but she never lost her cool.