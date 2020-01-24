Indecent people should be treated with slaps, sandals: Ashok Nagar collector backs Rajgarh collector

BHOPAL: After Rajgarh collector, Nidhi Nivedita, slapped a BJP worker, collector of Ashok Nagar, Manju Sharma, has frowned at indecent people.
At a function held in Ashok Nagar to observe the National Girl Child’s Day, Sharma said indecency should not be tolerated.
Such people should be treated with Chappals and slaps, she said.
Sharma said many people made objectionable remarks against her, but she never lost her cool.
Indecent people should be told that a woman can also react, Sharma said.
She told the girls that the people who hurl abusive words at them show their state of mind and that such people should be given a proper reply.
Girls should not be afraid of what is happening around them, she said.
Congress MLA, Jajpal Singh Jajji, who was present at the function, said slapping an indecent man was right.
If someone misbehaves with a woman she should turn into Goddess Durga and punish the culprit, he said. Many IAS officers have also stood by Nivedita.
