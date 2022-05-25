Ashta: Petrol pump dealers to stage strike on May 25

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The petrol pumps in Ashta town will remain closed for two hours on May 25, as petrol dealers are going on strike.

The strike has been called by Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association, seeking dealer commission and withdrawal of excise duties they have given to petroleum companies in advance.

Recently, the union government has cut excise duties on fuel. The petrol pump owners claimed that they had paid excise duties in advance to petroleum companies against the purchase of fuel.

They further claimed that each dealer of Madhya Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 12-15 lakh as excise duties paid in advance are not being refunded.

Apart from this, the commission for dealers has also not been increased for years.

On Tuesday, petrol pump owners of Ashta met Tehsildar Lakhan Singh Chaudhary and informed him about the strike.

