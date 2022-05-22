Ashta: Congress government has given 27% reservation to OBC, BJP cheated them, says Sajjan

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has said that BJP is anti-farmers, anti-youths and anti-women political organisation.

Verma was addressing a sit-in organised by the Congress party in Ashta against rising inflation.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of banning the export of wheat to benefit his selected businessmen. The motive of banning export is apparent that businessmen would stock wheat in silos and later sell at high prices to poor people of the country.

He said that the Shivraj Singh led BJP government has completely failed to ensure proper power distribution. They did nothing, all power generation plants were set up Digvijaya Singh led Congress government.

“People are facing acute power supply shortages at the time when electricity is much needed. This is happening because of the poor management of the BJP government,” Verma said.

He further said that the Kamal Nath led government had given 27% reservation of OBC, but BJP led government brought it down to 14%. “It is a conspiracy against OBC people,” he said.

Former Municipal President Kailash Parmar, Dr Meena Vineet Singh, Former District President Bal Bahadur Singh, Bhagat, District Congress Vice President Kamal Singh Pehelwan, Former Block Congress President Meherban Singh Mundi Khedi and others Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

ALSO READ Ashta: 278 couples get married under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:03 AM IST