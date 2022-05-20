Ashta: 278 couples get married under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 278 couples got married in mass marriages organized under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana at Shyama Prakash Mukherjee ground in Ashta on Friday.

According to information, hundreds of people had got themselves registered but only 278 couples were selected after scrutiny. The couples reached the mass marriage venue on schedule.

Sources said that a couple was forcibly returned from the venue as they failed to provide the requisite documents.

Though the administration claimed to have made a proper arrangement to host the visitors, the parents of brides and bridegrooms claimed that they were made to sit under scorching s Sun. They also claimed that the gifts given to brides and bridegrooms were of poor quality.

Dinesh Malhotra said Bed, LCD, clock, cooker, fan, utensils, clothes, bedding etc. were of poor quality.

Parents also raised objections on the quality of foods they were served. Many of them threw food packets, given them in open.

Sehore District Collector Chandramohan Dubey, MLA Raghunath Singh Malviya, District President Dhara Singh Patel, Former Mandi President Dharam Singh Verma, Babulal Thakur, Kripal Singh Patada, Gopal Engineer, Mandal President Atul Sharma, Sushil Sancheti, Vishal Chaurasia and a large number of local residents participate in the programme.

