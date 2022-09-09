Ashta: BMO warns strict action against parking irregularities at Civil Hospital

Ashta Civil Hospital parking lot |

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Discrepancies regarding vehicle parking charges have surfaced at Ashta Civil Hospital. The visitors have claimed that the contractor looking after the hospital parking facility has been demanding double the actual charge for letting them park their vehicles in the hospital premises.

The issue came to light after several visitors drew the attention of the hospital management in this regard, following which the Block Medical Officer (BMO) issued strict instructions to the contractor. BMO SK Mahor has warned the contractor of strict action if more complaints are received.

As alleged by one of the visitors named Mukesh Tamrakar, a parking charge of Rs 10 was levied on him for parking the vehicle merely for a couple of minutes. He further stated that the contractor has laid a barrier on the main gate of the hospital to recover parking charges from visitors, that too when the hospital management has provided a separate place for the parking of vehicles.

The hospital management apprised of actual parking charges for the vehicles, which are actually Rs 10 for the vehicles for a duration of one day.