Ashta: Old Bhopal-Indore highway flooded, fuming commuters approach CM Helpline

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Amid red-alert issued for parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, heavy rain inundated Old Bhopal-Indore Road, as the road connecting Bhopal Naka to Dargah was lost to sheets of water. It impeded traffic flow on Tuesday. The waterlogged roads were the result of the choked drainage system in the locality, residents said.

According to resident Ramcharan Kushwaha, a 1.5-feet deep pothole formed in front of the Dargah poses a major threat to the lives of commuters. “It is not visible during rain. Reportedly, 12 eople met with an accident due to the pothole formed on the spot,” he added.

Though the residents brought it to the attention of Ashta municipality multiple times, no action was taken. As the adverse situation surfaced again on Tuesday, the dismayed people registered a complaint at Ashta municipality head office and also on CM Helpline.