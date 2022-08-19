Ashta: VIT M.Tech student kills self; probe underway

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): A second year M Tech student of VIT, Sehore allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. The incident came to light when the deceased did not open his door after continuous knocking. Primary investigations reveal that the student was stressed, the police said. The investigating team has also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Naitik Anand (21), a native of Siwan, Bihar, who was in the second year of his MTech integrated degree course. SHO of Amlah Chowki Police station, Ashta, Avneesh Maurya told the media that after recording the statements of Naitik's father, it was ascertained that Naitik was suffering from high blood pressure issues and was troubled due to the same.

During investigation, Naitik's roommate told the police team that Naitik was not being able to perform up to the mark in several subjects and often used to talk about committing suicide. He also informed that he knocked Naitik's door on Wednesday noon. When Naitik did not respond for long, he sought the supervisor's help and found Naitik hanging inside the room, after which the police were informed. Later, the superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Awasthi also reached the institution and took stock of the incident.

Ashta SDOP, Mohit Sarwaan, said that the police are still probing the matter and the suicide spot has been inspected meticulously. Further investigations are on.

