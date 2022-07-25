Ashta: CM Chouhan visits Khamkeda Jatra for condolence

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA of Ashta Vidhan Sabha Ranjit Singh Gunawan died on Saturday night. He was 81. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached his village Khamkeda Jatra to pay tribute to the four-time MLA. He expressed condolences to the family members.

“Gunawan devoted his life to serving people,” Chouhan was quoted while addressing the condolence meet. He added that Ranjit Singh had always been with the people in their happiness and sorrow.

While addressing the media, Chouhan appreciated his work and said that Gunawan was a service-oriented, honest, and hardworking MLA.

The CM also acknowledged all the developments that happened during his tenure, and added that it was an honour to work with a person like Late Ranjit Singh Gunawan.

