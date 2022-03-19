As mark of protest, MP Karmchari Sangh burns NPS order copies, gives Holi a skip

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Karmchari Sangh claims to have burnt the order copies of the NPS (New Pension Scheme) and not celebrated Holi as a mark of protest against the said order, said state convener of Sangh.

“Employees of the state government burnt the NPS orders on the eve of Holi and abstained from playing colours on the festival as a mark of protest,” said Ashok Pandey, state convener of the Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Sangh.

NPS order copies were burnt all across the state at district, tehsil and block level on the eve of Holi. Not only regular employees of the state government but also people working on contract basis, computer operators, ASHA and USHA workers also supported the movement and burnt NPA orders, added Pandey.

The current dispensation has increased the MLA fund to Rs 3 crore including Rs 50,000 lakh as discretionary fund whereas over 6 lakh employees who dedicate their 60 years into serving the government are left helpless, said state convener of the MP Karamchari Sangh.

Pandey said that the Old Pension Scheme has been reinstated in neighbouring states including Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. If these states can start the old pension scheme then why can't the MP government do it, asked the employee leader.

Under the new pension scheme people are getting pensions of as much as Rs 500 or so. Future of the government servants are at stake because of the new scheme. Government employees will organise a massive protest, if demand is not met, said Pandey.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Policemen led by commissioner of police celebrate Holi at Police Lines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:02 PM IST