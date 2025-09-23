Arms Dealer Arrested for Serious Irregularities In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Arms Dealer Arrested for Serious Irregularities In Bhopal | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police on Monday registered a case and arrested an arms dealer following serious irregularities found during a surprise inspection, Shahjahanabad police said.

On the directions of the Collector and District Magistrate, a team comprising police and the Sub-Divisional Officer inspected M/s Shah Armoury on Saifia College Road.

The inspection revealed violations of the Arms Act, leading to the registration of a case under the relevant sections.

The accused, identified as Anas Shah (24), son of late Anwar Shah and resident of Niyamatpura, Shahjahanabad, was arrested by the police team. He was produced in court, where police secured his remand for further interrogation.

According to officials, Shah Armoury was found involved in activities violating prescribed norms and regulations. Police are conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the extent of the irregularities.

Further details are awaited.