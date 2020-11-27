Anti-Gunda Drive in Indore: IMC pulled down 3 illegal constructions

Indore: The IMC demolished three illegal constructions in Veer Sawarkar Nagar, Mahaveer and Mahadev Nagar.



IMC officials said that in a joint action with administration and police a team demolished a house owned by Kalu alias Purshottam of Veer Savarkar Nagar which was spread over an area of 300 sq ft. They demolished a house measuring 600 sq ft in Mahaveer Nagar owned by Rupesh Choudhary. The team also demolished a two-storey house measuring 1250 sq ft in Mahadev Nagar. The team of 200 workers with 3 JCBs and 2 poclain machine conducted the drive.



IMC has prepared a list of 15 listed criminals and started a drive against them under which they are demolishing illegal construction of listed history-sheeters.

Protest



During the IMC drive the residents of the houses being demolished protested against the IMC team. The women members of the family were in the forefront of the protest, but they were somehow managed by the police and the demolition drive continued.