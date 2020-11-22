Anti-Gunda drive: 4 illegal structures of goons razed in Khajrana

Indore: As part of their anti-gunda drive, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police demolished illegal structures of four habitual criminals in Khajrana on Sunday.

Armed with four JCBs and two poclain machines, removal gang of IMC comprising nearly 200 members along with heavy police reached Khajrana area for carrying out demolition drive on Sunday morning.

They pulled down a two-storey house built illegally on 500 square feet area occupied by Nawab Khan at Jhumru Colony.

Similarly, the IMC knocked down a three-storey illegal house built on 750 square feet plot by Shadab alias Langa Khan in Tanjir Nagar.

Besides, the illegal house of Akram Chitku Khan in Iliyas Colony was demolished. It was G +1 building on 1000 sq ft plot.

The removal gang of IMC also demolished an illegally built two-storey house of Farhan Ahmed in Super Palace Colony. It was built on 750 sq ft plot.