IIM-Indore director suggests ‘Know-Be-Do’ framework for success

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore director Himanshu Rai stressed on “Know-Be-Do” framework and explained to students how these three tips can help a person become successful in life.

“Always remember why you’re at a particular place, or why you’re doing a particular thing. Know your purpose and follow that passionately,” he said.

While explaining the ‘Be’ part, he shared tips on how to be an ideal leader. He also encouraged the participants to always “do the right things and for the right reason.”

He said that one needs to be compassionate, know self and seek self-improvement. “The right decisions may take time to be implemented may be hard, but at the end, you’ll find success and be happy about taking the right decision,” he added.

Rai said this at the closing ceremony of three-day annual marketing fest of IIM Indore—Utsaha 2020 concluded on Sunday.

For the first time ever, the event was conducted online this year. The fest witnessed various leadership talks by industry stalwarts and was attended by 1500+ participants across the country.

The "Leadership Series" was conducted by Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM - India and South Asia, Bhisham Bhateja, Co-founder and COO, The Man Company; and Mainak Dhar, MD & CEO of Kimberly Clark- India and South Asia. They shared their experiences with the students and answered their queries.

A panel discussion on the topic—Driving Business Through Digital saw Jui Shinde, search specialist, Google; Kuhu Johri, digital marketing strategist, Google; Madhura Mestry, area business manager, Tanishq-Titan and Neeladri Sarkar, brand manager-digital, Asian Paints as the panellists.

The attendees also used the opportunity to upskill themselves through the workshops- "Digital Media Marketing" by Raj Padhiyar, founder, Digital Gurukul and "Big Data Analytics and Marketing, and AI in Marketing" by Govind Chandak, Business Head, NDSM.

Saurabh Bajaj, CMO, Britannia Dairy highlighted the critical trends that we can observe in the post-Covid world. He gave valuable insights on some vital questions like whether brands should increase or decrease their spends on media. Anushuman Goenka, CMO, Bacardi -Asia, threw light on how Bacardi became a pioneer in experiential marketing. He explained the scope of experiential marketing in the digital world and how Bacardi maintained a connection with its customers during the lockdown.

First batch of EPGCPM begins at IIM Indore

The inauguration ceremony of the Executive Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Management, Batch-01 (EPGCPM-01) took place virtually at IIM Indore on November 22.

The event took place in the presence of Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore; Rajhans Mishra, programme coordinator, VLPE; Anish Srikrishna, president and CEO, Times Professional Learning and all the 54 participants registered for the programme.

The EPGCPM programme is one-year duration and classes will be conducted online on the weekends. This programme is exclusively designed for working executives and entrepreneurs that are looking for major upskilling in the management domain but finding it difficult to pursue a full-time programme. The programme contains courses from various management functions covering contextual concepts that are highly relevant to the existing business environment.