Another Body Blow To BJP: Ex-MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh Quits

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP MLA from Katni Kunwar Dhruv Pratap Singh has resigned from the primary membership of BJP. Singh put down his papers, stating that BJP had deviated from its principles and ethics. He is likely to join Congress shortly.

He also stated that he was feeling neglected in the party. “I hav been sitting idle at home with no work for last seven years. Party has not given me any work,” he told Free Press.

“I worked with previous state presidents of party like Prabhat Jha, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, Rakesh Singh but never felt neglected. They used to call and meet me. I am feeling neglected under tenure of VD Sharma,” he alleged.

He said he resigned from BJP on Saturday after which he received a phone call from state BJP president VD Sharma. “He asked me why I am resigning,” he said.

When asked whether he planned to join AAP or Congress, he said that he was in touch with Congress and had a word with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath. In a day or two, he will reach Bhopal to join Congress.

The resignation of Kunwar Dhruv Pratap Singh is being considered as yet another blow to ruling party after ex-MLA and son of former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi, Deepak Joshi resigned from the BJP.