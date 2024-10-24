 All Govt Buildings In Madhya Pradesh To Have Solar Rooftop By End Of 2025, Says, Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAll Govt Buildings In Madhya Pradesh To Have Solar Rooftop By End Of 2025, Says, Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla

All Govt Buildings In Madhya Pradesh To Have Solar Rooftop By End Of 2025, Says, Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla

The state has set the target to produce 20,000 megawatt renewable energy, currently, the production capacity stands at 7000 megawatt, said the minister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renewable energy department has set the target to install solar rooftops at all government buildings by the end of 2025. The installation of solar rooftops on all government buildings will be done under the project of RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company).

The power generated through the solar rooftop, to be installed at zero cost, will be cheaper than the electricity currently being consumed at the government establishments, said renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla addressing media persons at his residence on Wednesday.

The state has set the target to produce 20,000 megawatt renewable energy, currently, the production capacity stands at 7000 megawatt, said the minister.  

Read Also
Bhopal Drug Haul: Focus On Single Product Helped Accused Remain Off-Radar
article-image

In the last twelve years, the state has made tremendous progress in the renewable energy sector, said the minister, elaborating that the renewable energy capacity currently is 7000 MW, while in 2012, the installed capacity was less than 500 MW. “ We aim to increase renewable energy capacity to 20,000 megawatt,” said the minister. Informing about the efforts being made to increase renewable energy, Shukla said that in principle consent was given on October 21 to set up two solar parks of 300 megawatt each in Dhar and Sagar districts. 

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Arrested, Apologises, Says It Was a Mistake
Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Arrested, Apologises, Says It Was a Mistake
IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India in Pune
IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India in Pune
India Cannot Risk Another Bout Of Inflation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
India Cannot Risk Another Bout Of Inflation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Mumbai: BSNL Assistant General Manager Duped Of ₹1.96 Lakh In Gas Bill Fraud Scheme
Mumbai: BSNL Assistant General Manager Duped Of ₹1.96 Lakh In Gas Bill Fraud Scheme
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-Bank Manager Booked For Cheating, EOW Registers FIR In Bhopal

Ex-Bank Manager Booked For Cheating, EOW Registers FIR In Bhopal

Simhastha 2028: 2K Hectares To Be Given For Permanent Ashrams

Simhastha 2028: 2K Hectares To Be Given For Permanent Ashrams

All Govt Buildings In Madhya Pradesh To Have Solar Rooftop By End Of 2025, Says, Energy Minister...

All Govt Buildings In Madhya Pradesh To Have Solar Rooftop By End Of 2025, Says, Energy Minister...

Bhopal Drug Haul: Focus On Single Product Helped Accused Remain Off-Radar

Bhopal Drug Haul: Focus On Single Product Helped Accused Remain Off-Radar

4 Held For Carrying Banned Injections In Jabalpur

4 Held For Carrying Banned Injections In Jabalpur