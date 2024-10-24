All Govt Buildings In Madhya Pradesh To Have Solar Rooftop By End Of 2025, Says, Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renewable energy department has set the target to install solar rooftops at all government buildings by the end of 2025. The installation of solar rooftops on all government buildings will be done under the project of RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company).

The power generated through the solar rooftop, to be installed at zero cost, will be cheaper than the electricity currently being consumed at the government establishments, said renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla addressing media persons at his residence on Wednesday.

The state has set the target to produce 20,000 megawatt renewable energy, currently, the production capacity stands at 7000 megawatt, said the minister.

In the last twelve years, the state has made tremendous progress in the renewable energy sector, said the minister, elaborating that the renewable energy capacity currently is 7000 MW, while in 2012, the installed capacity was less than 500 MW. “ We aim to increase renewable energy capacity to 20,000 megawatt,” said the minister. Informing about the efforts being made to increase renewable energy, Shukla said that in principle consent was given on October 21 to set up two solar parks of 300 megawatt each in Dhar and Sagar districts.