Alarm doesn’t work: Gang targeting ATMs hoodwink cops in their mission

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gang tampering with shutters of ATM machines have set their foot in Bhopal, which has ended up making away lakhs of money from city ATMs, while the alarms installed in ATM booths stayed passive and failed to alert cops as well as bank officials.

The fact came to light when Bajaria police of the city collared one member of the gang, who alone had committed 53 such crimes and managed to escape police radar, but was apprehended on Wednesday. Easy escape of gang members who make off with cash by tampering with ATM shutters has put the alarm systems installed in booths to question.

Bajaria police officials said that as many as seven such crimes had taken place at the ATM installed there, but the alarm buzzer did not ring, while the act of shutter tampering was underway.

The apprehended accused, who is a minor, managed to make away with an amount close to Rs 58k in all such crimes that he committed, Bajaria police said. Bajaria police stated that after questioning the arrested accused, it has been learned that more members of his gang and two other such gangs are operational in the city, which have resorted to making quick money through the said modus operandi.

The arrested accused learned about the technique from his friends in Bihar, his native state, the police said. Another concern came to the fore when Free Press learned that CCTV cameras installed in ATM booths are not linked to the police control room, despite booths being the epicentre of monetary crimes.

Cops seemed to be confused regarding the same, as Bajaria police station officials said that the cameras are linked to police control room, while senior officials of Bhopal police Commissionerate denied any such claims, saying that CCTV cameras do not require to be linked to the police control room.

Alarm system inoperative: Addl CP

Additional commissioner of police of Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar said that alarms installed at almost 80 per cent ATMs of Bhopal are unfunctional and do not alert banks when any such crimes are being exercised. He added that banks need to ramp up security arrangements by ensuring the functioning of alarm systems installed at ATM booths.